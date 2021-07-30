Brody Jenner admits it was “hurtful” to see people congratulating his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on her pregnancy before he was even aware she was expecting.

The 32-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock, and although she and her ex-husband Brody are committed to staying friends after their split, they have hit a bump in the road after Kaitlynn failed to tell him she was pregnant.

Brody admitted in an episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ he was upset to hear the happy news from someone other than Kaitlynn, especially as they discussed having children themselves before their split.

In a confessional, he said: "Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me. A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

But Kaitlynn – who also stars on the show – said she didn’t tell Brody because of their previous relationship, as it seemed like “one final nail in the coffin”.

She told other cast members: "It's just a big thing to share with somebody. It feels like one final nail in the coffin."

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn recently revealed she and her new beau decided they wanted to have kids together “really quickly”.

She said: “He’s got a six-year-old son already, so he’s been father for several years. For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.

“[We] were definitely on the same page [and decided to] go for it. We got really lucky.”

Kaitlynn revealed her pregnancy last month in an Instagram post of a silhouette which depicted her and Kristopher holding hands, while her baby bump was on full display.