Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her pet pooch.

The 37-year-old star rescued her Golden Retriever Jessi from the roadside over a decade ago, but she has announced the sad news that her dog has passed away.

In a lengthy post, she shared: "Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi. I got to love her and be her mom for 13 1/2 years. I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old.

"My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the “I am Jessi Colter” album. That’s how they got their names. We lost Waylon last October but we got to have Jessi just a little longer. But the truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song “Storms Never Last” from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck. (sic)"

Miranda went on to explain how she couldn't "put into words" what a dog's love does to a person's heart, as she thanked the veterinary team for looking after her pet dog.

She added: "I can’t put into words what a dogs love does to a heart. But if you have one you already know. A special thank you to the incredible team at @animaliawellness @vrsmtn for taking such good care of these two and all of our other fur babies. Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful. And to @sarahananney @julianentwig for being her other moms. It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it. #rescue #dogmom @muttnation (sic)"