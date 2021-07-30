Jade Thirlwall's ex-boyfriend, Jed Elliot, is engaged to 'Runaways' actress Virginia Gardner.

The Struts rocker has revealed he's asked the 26-year-old American actress - who is known for playing Karolina Dean in the Marvel series - to be his wife.

Alongside a selfie of the loved-up pair showing off Virginia's giant rock, the British musician wrote on Instagram: "Popped a lil’ question! I love you more than anything @ginnygardner."

And his wife-to-be captioned the same snap on her own profile: “One million times yes. Love you forever and ever."

The pair went Instagram official in April 2020.

Jed captioned a date night picture at the time: “We may not be heading out to any restaurants for a while, or dressing in anything other than tracksuit bottoms and hoodies, but nothing can stand between us and our red wine.”

The 30-year-old bassist was previously in a relationship with Little Mix star Jade for three years, before they went their separate ways in 2019.

It was claimed at the time that the pair remain good friends.

A source said: "Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts. And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain mates."

The 28-year-old singer had previously admitted she was struggling with the long distance between her and Jed.

She said: "It's s*** - we never see each other. We've been together two years but it feels like we've only just started going out because we never see each other. It's been a bit s*** not seeing each other I must admit ... We hardly ever see each other as he's signed in the US and I'm always on tour, but we fly to see each other as much as possible."

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmaker "chased" the 'Low Key in Love' rocker for "months" before he agreed to go on a date with her as she claimed Jed "wasn't interested" in her when they first met.

She said: "I saw him on stage and was like he's got to be mine. I chased him for months. I didn't take no for an answer. You know what it was though? He wasn't interested. I flew to LA for like a weekend to go on a date with him, that's how Desperate Dan I was."