Stephen Dorff "felt bad" for slamming Scarlett Johansson for her work on 'Black Widow'.

The 48-year-old actor recently dismissed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films as "garbage" and said he was "embarrassed" for the 36-year-old star, but he's now insisted his remarks were taken out of context and he didn't want to upset the actress.

He told TMZ: “I think that was a little bit out of context.

“I love Scarlett. [She’s] a great actress. I heard she’s going to be a mom, so I wish her the best, and she’s an old friend of mine, so I felt bad about that comment.”

The 'Immortals' actor even revealed he'd written a note of apology to Scarlett - but she didn't reply.

Asked if he'd heard from her, he said: "I haven't, I sent her a little note though, I'm sure she's been in a similar situation...

"I was just s*** talking a little bit and I feel bad."

And despite his comments, Stephen hasn't actually seen 'Black Widow'.

He said: “I don’t really go to those movies. I like ‘Iron Man.’ I like when they go a little darker. I love the ‘Joker.’ I’m looking forward to the new ‘Batman’ — Matt Reeves’ film.

The 'True Detective' actor's 1998 movie 'Blade' was owned by Marvel and he's wished the studio "the best" with their upcoming remake, which will feature Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

He said: "I wish them the best with the 'Blade' remake. Mahershala Ali is an amazing actor and I wish him the best with that."

Asked if he could make a cameo appearance, he said: "I don't think so, that was a long time ago."

In his original comments, Stephen insisted he'd rather work with up-and-coming directors than be in a Marvel blockbuster.

He said: "I still hunt out the good s*** because I don’t want to be in 'Black Widow'.

"It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!

"I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her.

"I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”