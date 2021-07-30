Blake Shelton has told his friends to "get over" not being invited to his wedding.

The 45-year-old singer married Gwen Stefani in a low-key ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch earlier this month and with just 40 guests in attendance, he insisted they weren't trying to offend anyone by leaving them off the list, though he's had to have a number of "awkward conversations" as a result.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM, he said: "So I've had awkward conversations with, with so many of my friends since it's ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’

"You know, I was like, ‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it's not of about you."

The newlyweds haven't jetted off on honeymoon yet because they were keen to have "quiet time" at home for a while first.

Asked if they've been on honeymoon, Blake said: “No. We haven’t yet. We still are probably going to…we did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know…we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else.

“So we just stayed there in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time, just she and I…she’s realising that the agriculture part of Oklahoma,, and the things that you can do, and her passion is – outside of music – flowers.

“This last spring, when we had time, we went and planted like a few acres of just Zinnias…we’ve had all this rain this year and wildflowers, acres of those things. She’s in absolute heaven with that. So she wouldn’t have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things. And she loves it. I do too. It’s cool.”