The PlayStation 5 has reached 10 million sales, making it the fast-selling console in history.

Sony has announced that as of July 18, the popular machine has reached the milestone figure just a matter of weeks earlier than its predecessor, the PS4.

Sony boss Jim Ryan has hailed the "very significant double-digit growth compared to the launch window of PS4" in terms of engagement.

He told GamesIndustry.biz: “Engagement on the platform is the highest that we’ve ever seen whichever way you look at it.

“Whether it’s the number of people measured by a metric such as MAU [Monthly Active Users], or whether it’s the time that these people spend playing games. Both of these metrics are showing very significant double-digit growth compared to the launch window of PS4, the previous high-water mark.”

It comes after Ryan vowed to "ramp up" PlayStation 5 production over the summer after facing shortages.

The CEO said in May: "We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation.

"We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period."