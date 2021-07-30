Twitter has closed its offices in New York and San Francisco just two weeks after re-opening due to COVID-19.

The highly contagious Delta variant has caused a spike in cases in the US, and the micro-blogging site has decided to take the precaution to keep their staff safe.

A spokesperson for the social media company said: “Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately. We’re continuing to closely monitor local conditions and make necessary changes that prioritise the health and safety of our Tweeps."

Most employees will remain working from home until October.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised those who have even been fully vaccinated to continue wearing face masks indoors.