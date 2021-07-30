Binky Felstead has teamed up with Amazon to showcase the all-new Echo Dot Kids.

The 'Made in Chelsea' star and her four-year-old daughter India invited fans into their home to see the device, which comes in a cute Panda design, in action.

The mother-of-two - who gave birth to son Wulfric in June - says technology has made learning at home fun for her little girl as she hailed Echo Dot Kids and Amazon Kids on Alexa.

She said: "We use Alexa every day in our home and India loves her fun Panda designed Echo Dot Kids.

"Whether it's asking about unicorns, listening to a story or playing music. The Amazon Kids+ content keeps her entertained and if there are any questions I don't know the answer to, I'll see if Alexa does!

"I'm a true advocate of utilising technology to get India excited to learn at home, so this device has been the perfect addition to our learning routine as there's a world of content, she can access with just her voice in a safe and secure environment built just for kids that I can control through the parent dashboard."

A study, released to coincide with the launch of the new Echo Dot Kids in the UK, has found that inquisitive kids are asking parents more than 200 questions a week from their children.

Of the 2,000 families surveyed, 47 per cent chose animals as the most popular subject in their household, 45 per cent opted for maths and 41 per cent picked spelling.

One feature of the Echo Dot Kids device is The Magic Word feature, which praises children when they use the word "please" with their queries.

They can also set fun character alarms and get help with their homework, while a subscription to Amazon Kids+, offers access to Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.

The all-new Echo Dot Kids is available to buy now, for more information on the Amazon Kids+ content available visit the Amazon Kids+ website.