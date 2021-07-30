Shanna Moakler has split from her boyfriend.

The 46-year-old beauty and her on/off partner Matthew Rondeau have gone their separate ways again and the 28-year-old model insisted he couldn't be happier about the decision to end their romance.

Matthew told Life & Style magazine: "I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,.

“I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

However, an insider told People magazine that "it's not true he broke up with her" but Shanna is looking ahead to the future.

The source added: "She's focused on her own life and happiness, not on Matthew. She's busy with work and is moving on."

The former couple got together last year but had a lot of ups and downs and after the most recent rekindling of their romance, Shanna said she felt they were in a better place than ever before.

Speaking in May, she said: "When we were on our break, I think we both realised how much we just missed each other and how much we meant to one another."

And Matthew had bonded with Shanna's children, Atina, 22, who she has with Oscar De La Hoya, and Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, from her marriage to Travis Barker.

He said: "I get along with them great. I'm a goof and I give them respect and they give it right back. They're fun. I like them a lot. They're really sweet."

Meanwhile, Shanna recently slammed Travis for his public displays of affection with his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and admitted she finds it "weird" because they've echoed so many moments from her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer.

She said: "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes].

"The movie, 'True Romance', that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on 'Meet the Barkers'. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."