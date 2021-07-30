'Death Stranding' has sold more than five million copies on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Kojima Productions’ Jay Boor has revealed that as of March, the action game has performed well so far.

He told gamesindustry.biz: “With 'Death Stranding' being the first title developed out of Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it has performed quite well. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold through over five million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC.”

The title is set to be released on the PS5, which will likely boost sales again.

Meanwhile, boss Hideo Kojima previously insisted he would start from scratch if he made 'Death Stranding 2'.

The gaming director revealed that he would be up for working with Norman Reedus again but admitted to Vulture that if he were to make a sequel to the popular game he "would start from zero".