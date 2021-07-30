NeNe Leakes' husband is home from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment last month.

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star revealed in June that her spouse Gregg Leakes - who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission - had been battling the disease again and on Thursday (29.07.21) she pulled out of a planned appearance hosting 'The Talk' as she'd received the happy news her partner was being discharged from the medical facility.

Asked why she hadn't been on the show as advertised, NeNe replied: "I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today. But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.(sic)"

It seems NeNe may not have expected Gregg to have been in hospital for so long because when she revealed his cancer had returned, she explained he'd undergone a similar surgical procedure in the past and spent just over two weeks as an inpatient.

She said at the time: "He's in the hospital. He's been in the hospital, tomorrow it'll be a week.

"I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, [because] his cancer did return.

"He's had this surgery before and he was in the hospital for about 15 days."

The 53-year-old reality star admitted it is a "difficult" time, and her 66-year-old husband is "different".

Speaking in an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand, she added: "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different.

"I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength.

"And pray for me, too."

Gregg had gone into remission in May 2019 following treatment.

At the time, NeNe took to Instagram to share a picture of Gregg holding a sign which read: "No cancer found! Praise God…"

She added the caption: "Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! (sic)"

The couple married in 1997 but divorced in 2011, only to get back together and re-marry in 2013.