Rosie O'Donnell will make a guest appearance in the 'League of Their Own' TV series.

The 59-year-old actress - who portrayed Doris Murphy in the original 1992 movie - has confirmed she'll make a brief appearance in the upcoming reboot from Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, which is based on the film but will feature a new set of characters.

Speaking on the 'Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino' podcast, she revealed: "I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at the local gay bar.

“I had a great experience on 'A League of Their Own'. I love the 'Broad City' women and when I was told [Abbi] was doing 'League', she called me up and said, ‘Ro, would you do it?’ And I said, ‘In a minute.’ … Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful.”

The original movie followed a fictional team in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was started during World War II, and Rosie was convinced her character was gay, despite director Penny Marshall disagreeing with her take on her alter ego.

She said: "It’s funny, during 'A League of Our Own', my character again, I think was gay.

“And when she had that speech — ‘I never really felt like a real girl. I always felt like a fake girl, not even a girl, but now there’s a lot of us and I feel like we’re all OK’ — I did that in the bus and Penny Marshall goes, ‘Rosie, do it again. It’s not a gay thing.’

“I said, ‘Pen, did you read the words?’ The words are totally that she finally feels she fits in amongst this group of tomboys. There’s this little bit of an undertone.

“She said, ‘No, it’s not gay anything. Don’t make it a gay anything.’ I played it the way I played it. But again, to me, that was a gay character.”

The Amazon series began filming earlier this month.