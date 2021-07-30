Billie Eilish has praised Justin Bieber for helping her "deal with fame".

The 'Bad Guy' singer - who worked with the 27-year-old star on a remix of her hit single - revealed the pair have become "good friends" and it's meant a lot being able to talk to someone who knows what she's going through as a teenager.

Appearing on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', she said: "He's just the sweetest baby ever. I love him.

"He's a good friend of mine... He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just like dealing with fame.

"And he'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff, so it's really nice to have him."

The 19-year-old star - who has opened up about her Bieber being her first celebrity cush when she was 12 years old - admitted she never expected to end up having his number in her phone.

She added: "I didn't think I'd be even close at all. I didn't think I'd get anything.

"There were many markers that, when I hit them, I was like, this is not, I don't know. I could never have thought this would happen in my life."

Last year, the 'Sorry' hitmaker admitted his own experiences growing up in the spotlight mean he was determined to "protect" Billie from the challenges he went through.

He said: "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they love me and just turn their back on you in a second, so if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her.

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through.

"I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."