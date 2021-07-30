Mila Kunis is “encouraging” her daughter to follow her dream of becoming an “astronaut chef in space” – despite telling her husband Ashton Kutcher to sell his Virgin Galactic flight ticket.

The 43-year-old actor recently revealed he once had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flights, but sold it back to Virgin after his wife told him it wasn’t a “smart family decision” to risk the dangers of jetting off into space.

Now, Mila has said her and Ashton’s six-year-old daughter Wyatt has since developed a love of space and even has aspirations of becoming a qualified astronaut some day.

And while Mila is happy to encourage her daughter to achieve her dreams, she realises how ironic it is to support Wyatt while also telling Ashton the complete opposite.

She told People magazine: "Here's the irony: My daughter is in love with space. Right now, if you asked her what does she want to be when she grows up, she's going to tell you she wants to be an astronaut chef in space. That's what she wants to be. On the International Space Station, she wants to be the chef and an astronaut.

“The fact that I made my husband [not] go to space, I was like, 'You can't tell her! Don't tell her that because she'll hate me!' She'd be like, 'Ma!' Because I'm so encouraging like, 'Yeah, baby, you can go to space. You could do anything you want to do.' Meanwhile, I'm like, 'You're not going to space.’ ”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bad Moms’ star – who also has four-year-old son Dimitri with Ashton – recently admitted she regrets telling her spouse to sell his ticket.

The 37-year-old actress said: "I was also hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die - and you're going to leave me with the babies.'

“I hate it. Also I'm such a [‘Star Trek’ fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of. I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."