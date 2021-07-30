David Harbour has a “real protective feeling” over Millie Bobby Brown.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star met the 17-year-old actress when they first started filming the Netflix series back in 2016, and has said he has “always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection” for the young star.

David – who plays Jim Hopper, the police chief who is also the adoptive father to Millie’s character Eleven – said: "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit.

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."

And the 46-year-old actor has said fans of the series will get to see Jim Hopper doing “a lot of that fatherly stuff”, as well as getting back into the action of “the warrior realm”.

He told the ‘That Scene with Dan Patrick’ podcast: "One of the interesting things about Hopper this season — although you do see a lot of that fatherly stuff is — I did want to take him back into the warrior realm because there's something as you get to be the dad role where, you know, it's a bit like the dad gene.

“You start to become less of a viable presence in the world. They're more like, 'Oh, dad' - like someone who people are humiliated by, and like, I'm not quite ready for that. I still want to be, like, a presence."

Netflix announced in October last year that ‘Stranger Things’ had resumed production on season four after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming earlier in the year.

As of the time of writing, season four does not yet have a premiere date.