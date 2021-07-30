Kelly Clarkson’s $200,000-a-month payments to Brandon Blackstock are only “temporary”.

It was reported this week that Kelly had been ordered by a judge in her divorce case to pay her ex-husband Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as a further $45,601 in child support for their two children - River, six, and Remington, four.

But according to People magazine, that amount is not set in stone.

A source told the publication: “[The payments are] strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

Through the arrangement, music manager Brandon will receive $195,601 in total from Kelly each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year.

The documents state: “[Kelly will also] pay child support to [Brandon] for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month.”

Court filings also revealed Brandon has decided to leave his career as a manager in the entertainment business and is deciding to pursue work as a rancher.

Brandon, 44, “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time”, and his career aspirations include sponsoring rodeos and working the ranch.

Meanwhile, Kelly filed court documents earlier this month to ask a judge to declare her legally single following her split from Brandon.

The 39-year-old singer recently said she "can't even imagine" getting married again, because the pain of her current split is still too fresh.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow – who is now married to Brad Falchuk after previously tying the knot with Chris Martin – she said: "You've been married for two years.

"Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability - that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

The 'Breakaway' singer she is enjoying being single at the moment and having the time and space to get to know herself again.

She replied: "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."