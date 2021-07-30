Bob Odenkirk is “doing great” after his hospitalisation, according to David Cross.

The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul' earlier this week, and on Friday (30.07.21), his friend and ‘Arrested Development’ star David insisted he is now “doing really well”.

In a tweet, David wrote: “Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! (sic)”

Bob’s representatives revealed this week the star had collapsed after a “heart-related” incident.

They said: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

And Bob’s son, 22-year-old Nate Odenkirk, later said his dad would be “okay”.

He tweeted: "He’s going to be okay."

Prior to the clarification from representatives, Bob's 'Breaking Bad' co-star Bryan Cranston had urged fans to pray for him, without giving details of what had happened to his pal.

Bryan wrote on Instagram: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of 'Better Call Saul'. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Their other co-star, Aaron Paul, had shared a photo of Bob on his Instagram account and simply wrote: “I love you my friend”.

When he collapsed, Bob - who also has 20-year-old daughter Erin with wife Naomi Yomtov - was filming the sixth and final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off series, for which he has received four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The remaining episodes are expected to air early next year, almost two years since the fifth season hit screens.