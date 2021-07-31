Lottie Moss is reportedly romancing The Vamps star Tristan Evans.

The 23-year-old model is believed to have struck up a romance with the drummer after they were spotted on a night out together in London earlier this week.

Sources have now said the couple have “real chemistry” together after they met “through friends” and began dating.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Lottie and Tristan definitely have a spark and there seems to be real chemistry between them.

“They met through friends and have really hit it off. She is seriously keen and told friends she is really into Tristan. It all became public after they had a snog during a night out in the capital but this isn’t just a flash in the pan.

“They’ve been dating for a while and Lottie thinks this could become more serious. Lottie and Tristan have been spending time together out of the public eye and they both seem to be really happy.”

Lottie – who is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss – has been single since she split from Roman Kemp last year.

And the blonde beauty revealed after their breakup she identifies as pansexual and doesn’t think about gender when it comes to finding a partner.

She said: “I’m pansexual, so I don’t really mind any gender. It changes every day and depends who I meet.”

Meanwhile, Lottie previously admitted she gets "so embarrassed" saying she's a model.

She said: "I get so embarrassed some days when I say I’m a model. Sometimes I say it to people and I see them going, 'Ohhh, right ... really?' Well, they probably don’t actually say that but in my head, they do. They think I’m lying. I feel like when a lot of people think about modelling, they think you’re dumb, you’re anorexic. I love my job and I’ve never had any problems, never had any eating disorders or anything like that. I have, at times, become skinny to the point where I thought maybe I should start eating a bit more. And I’ve put on weight as well, to the point where I thought, 'OK, maybe I shouldn’t.' But you don’t have to be stick thin to be a model any more. That was 30 years ago. I’m not stick thin. Now, if you are empowering and you have a great personality, you can literally do whatever you want - though you do have to train and you have to work hard."