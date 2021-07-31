Dove Cameron’s life “feels a bit richer” since she came out.

The ‘Descendants’ star said she is bisexual during an Instagram Live session last year, and told Gay Times magazine in May this year that she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality.

Now, Dove has said she was “shocked” at the positive response she received after coming out, and admitted it finally feels as though she’s living life in “3D rather than 2D” as she doesn’t have to hide who she is.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Talk’, she said: “I think I thought that I was out … I was sort of living my life as a queer girl and then woman. And so, I didn’t think it was necessary to come out in that way, so then when the Gay Times cover came out it was something that was so natural for me but it hit in a much bigger way. I think it was shock for me because I guess I thought the world kind of knew.

“That was a bit of an adjustment period, but it’s been really lovely. People have been very kind, very supportive. My life feels a bit richer now, feels a bit more like 3D rather than 2D.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress recently insisted she has never been “confused” about her sexuality, and only kept her sexuality to herself because she was scared people wouldn’t “believe” her.

She explained: “I was never confused about who I was. I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted and I had this strange narrative that people wouldn’t believe me.

“I hope it helps, that’s why I came out. It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart. I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realised I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realise, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know.'”

Dove was prompted to come out publicly when she released the lyric video for her song ‘We Belong’, as she was accused of “queerbaiting” for including drawings of two women kissing.

And the ‘Powerpuff’ actress then chose to take to Instagram to let her fans know the real reason she included the animated scenes.

She said: “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.'”