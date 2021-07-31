Prince Philip's grandson hopes he can live a life "half" as good as his grandfather.

Peter Phillips has paid tribute to his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 99, as he opened up about his relative's "remarkable life".

He said: "He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy."

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Queen Elizabeth was sat alone at the duke's funeral and Peter insisted they have all been doing the best they can to support the monarch.

He told the BBC: "Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We’ve been trying to support her as much as we can. Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone.

"It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who’s been lost It’s the same for a lot of families. There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you’ve got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that’s what you’ve got to focus on."

Following Philip's death, many rushed to pay tribute to Prince Philip including his grandson Prince Harry - who remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "legend of banter".

He said in a statement at the time: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next. He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."