Martine McCutcheon is the "happiest and healthiest" she's ever been.

The 45-year-old actress recently wowed fans with her bikini photos taken on holiday in Spain with her husband Jack McManus, 36, and their six-year-old son Rafferty, and the 'Love Actually' star has admitted "everything is falling into place" since she took control of her health.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “For me, health has always been my wealth and now at 45 I’m finally feeling my best.

“Now that I have my health under control I feel I can make better choices and I feel that everything is falling into place. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been and I will never take that for granted.”

The former 'EastEnders' star - who played Tiffany Mitchell on the BBC One soap - has struggled with depression, Lyme disease, and Myalgic Encephalopathy (ME), and previously admitted she appreciates "the simpler things in life" after years of battling illnesses.

Martine also no longer worries too much about her career, as she's busy focusing on getting the most out of life.

She said: "After you've been through what I've been through you learn to appreciate everything. You start to appreciate the simpler things in life ... and then the career comes second. I get offers to do TV shows and films, but often they are things that aren't special enough or it's something I don't think I can bring anything to."

Martine has also suffered tragic miscarriages but admitted she wouldn't mind having another child in her mid-forties.

She said in 2018: “I’d love another – I wouldn’t worry about being a mum in my mid-forties.

“If you take care of yourself and your body is in great nick and it’s meant for you it will happen.”