Snapchat was hit by a global service disruption this week.

The messaging app was rocked by an outage for several hours on Thursday (29.07.21) with users across the US, Mexico, Australia and Europe experiencing issues with the platform.

At the time, the company's support account tweeted: "We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatting from logging in.

"Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!"

A few hours later, Snapchat said the issue had been "resolved" but urged users to update to the latest version of the app if they were still struggling.

They added: "The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store."