Billie Eilish opens up about the trolling she has faced in tonight's (31.07.21) BBC One special 'Billie Eilish: Up Close'.

The 19-year-old megastar has landed a 45-minute special, which sees the Grammy-winner detail the dark side of being in the spotlight and the hate she gets online despite trying "so hard" to "do good for the world".

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, she says: "The people that even say the crazy stuff don't even think you will see it, they would never say that to you in real life.

"What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you're doing wrong.

"I try so hard to do good for the world and do good for people."

The 'my future' hitmaker also talks about her meteoric rise to superstardom, what it's like being a role model for young fans around the world, and her latest album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

A press release read: “In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own 'At The BBC' TV specials in the past.

What's more, Billie is set to make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, with her session airing on Saturday from 11.15pm on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an "incredible cover" on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12pm.

'Billie Eilish: Up Close' airs on BBC One from 10.30pm BST.