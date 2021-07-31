Saginaw Grant has died.

The 'Lone Ranger' actor passed away at the age of 85 from natural causes on Wednesday (28.07.21), his publicist confirmed.

A note on the late star's Facebook page read: “It’s with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home. Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian. (sic)"

The Native American played the role of Chief Big Bear in the 2013 Disney adaptation alongside Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp, and also appeared in popular TV series such as 'Baywatch', 'My Name Is Earl, and 'American Horror Story'.

Grant also had a cameo as a truck driver in the hit drama 'Breaking Bad' in the 2013 episode titled 'Ozymandias'.

In 1993, Grant played an ally of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in the 'Mystery of the Blues' episode of TV's 'The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles'.

As well as his acting career, the prolific star - who was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma - was an award-winning musician, Pow Wow dancer, motivational speaker, and the Hereditary Chief of the Sac and Fox Nation.

He also served in the US Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War.

Speaking in 2013, Grant said that people started to take notice of him after his role in 'The Lone Ranger'.

Asked to pick his favourite role, he said: "This role – 'The Lone Ranger'. I really like the part I played, even though I do get killed; I probably have died in a lot of movies I’ve been in. I probably hold the record there. Floyd [Red Crow] Westerman and I kind of argued about this. I said, 'I died more times than you do.' That’s just the way it is, I guess. I’ve been very fortunate because people seem to like my look, because it’s an "Indian" look. I’m not a star or anything, but I’ve been able to stick here and have work. And I’ve been becoming pretty well known – especially since people found out that I’m in 'The Lone Ranger'. They’ve really paid attention to me now. I feel good about it."