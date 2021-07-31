Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery found her 'Grey's Anatomy' sex scenes with Patrick Dempsey "hard" at first.

The 51-year-old actress - who played Meredith Grey in the long-running drama - has confessed her spouse “had no idea what he was getting into" when he found out his wife shares some intimate screen time with the 55-year-old heartthrob's neurosurgeon alter ego Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd.

Speaking on InStyle's 'Ladies First with Laura Brown' podcast, she spilled: “I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, ‘This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. I like Patrick and everything, he’s a good dude, but like really?'”

Meanwhile, Ellen previously admitted she felt like she "had something to prove" after Patrick left 'Grey's Anatomy' in 2015.

She shared: "When Patrick left, I had something to prove.

"He left season 11, and then I was renegotiating season 12, so I could have left, because the man left, which is not the story I want to tell."

Ellen was instead determined to prove that the show could be a success without Patrick.

She continued: "They had put that in my head for so long, that I was no good without him.

"I had to rewrite the ending of that story and, say, well, 'Who's right? Am I actually good without him?' I had to take over that script and rewrite that story and prove to myself that they were wrong."

Ellen saw Patrick's exit as an opportunity for herself.

She explained: "I was just so beat down and meant to feel like they could do the show without me.

"Patrick Dempsey leaving the show was that for me. I was like, 'Oh, I have a window here, now how are they going to tell me they don't need me?'"