Billie Eilish had "no idea" Glastonbury was "even a thing" until after she played the festival.

The 19-year-old superstar - who grew up in Los Angeles - played The Other Stage at the world-famous music extravaganza in Somerset, South West England in 2019, and she has confessed that she wasn't aware just how big a deal it was to play the legendary festival when she got the invite.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo on the BBC One special, 'Billie Eilish: Up Close', she said: "I feel so embarrassed because I had no idea Glastonbury was even a thing. I was like, 'What's that?'

"I didn't know it was a big deal until after I played it. Everyone was like 'oh my God, you played Glastonbury' and I was like 'Yeah, so?'

"And then I realised. I am a little uncultured baby.

"It was such an honour, I mean, come on. Dude, the crowd was unbelievable. Those moshpits? Oh my God. The crowd was great."

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker - who has also played Reading and Leeds in the UK and Coachella in the US - admitted that she hates being so far away from her fans at major festivals.

She said: "They [the fans] were way too far away from me. That's the thing I hate the most about big festivals is sometimes they are just barricades and barricades away and I just want them to be literally here."

And the Grammy-winner loves intimate gigs so much that she is planning to tour all the small venues she played when she started out once she has toured all the arenas and stadiums.

She added: "I definitely want to have a small venue tour in however many years. I wanna do the arena tour, do the stadium tours, and then just have fun and do a little run of shows that is tiny venues that I played when I first started out. Because that is where the real fans were made."