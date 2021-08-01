Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would spilt her time between the UK and US to support her sons if she was still alive.

The Duchess of York is convinced that the late princess, who was tragically killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, would be completely devoted to Prince William and Prince Harry, even after the latter's decision to step down as a senior working royal and live in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their two children - son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, two months.

Sarah told The Sun newspaper: "I think first and foremost she’d be hugging her grandchildren and so proud of both her sons and their wives.

“She’d be travelling between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace.

"She would also be championing her causes when it came to children’s charities."

The Duchess is also saddened about Diana's wasted potential and suggested she could have created an even greater legacy if she was still alive.

She said of the late princess: "If she can be such an iconic and inspirational figure having passed away so dreadfully young, imagine what more she could have achieved had she lived."

Sarah, 61, was married to Prince Andrew between 1986 and 1996 and the pair have two daughters - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - together and she admits that she felt as if she was the "luckiest girl alive" by marrying a prince.

She said: "I love romance. I love everything to do with a romantic way of looking at life.

"I would say that I have been the luckiest girl alive to have married a prince, and I love my life as it is right now.

"Who knows what will happen in the future?"