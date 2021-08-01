Kerry Katona “can’t say” if Ryan Mahoney is ‘The One’.

The former Atomic Kitten singer hopes her upcoming marriage to the personal trainer will be forever but she admitted she will be taking things one day at a time because of problems with her previous husbands, Brian McFadden, Mark Croft, and the late George Kay.

She said: “I don’t know if Ryan is The One – I’ve had so many ‘The Ones’ I feel like I can’t say that any more!

“I hope we grow old together but we’ll take each day as it comes.”

Kerry admitted she sometimes tries to provoke Ryan into arguing with her and is unsure of what’s normal behaviour in a healthy relationship.

She told Closer magazine: “I do prod and poke him sometimes to see his reaction, because it’s the way I’ve been conditioned.

“When [my aunt] Angela died, I was at my mum’s and kept saying, ‘Why is Ryan not ringing me or making me come home? Does he not love me anymore?’ That’s because when my nan died, I was with George and I was only allowed to be there for a day on my own.

“I was never allowed to go anywhere on my own without George. I thought being controlled was being loved – I thought the way men have controlled me is them showing they loved me.”

But the 40-year-old mother-of-five is starting to celebrate the fact she’s now in a good place in her personal life.

She added: “Now, finally, I no longer feel like a failure. I realise I do deserve to be happy and in love.

“For the first time, my relationship with Ryan is just a normal and natural relationship but I’ve had to learn a lot about myself to reach this point.”