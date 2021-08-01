Andie MacDowell missed feeling beautiful during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ star gets a lot of “joy” from beauty but she didn’t have many opportunities to get glammed up while largely isolating at home over the last year.

She said: “Beauty brings a lot of joy into our lives.

“And I think our idea of beauty has expanded and is more original, more creative.

“During COVID, we have missed the opportunity to feel beautiful and it’s made us realise how important it is to our lives.”

The 62-year-old star – who has been a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson for the last 35 years – feels no “shame” in getting older.

She said: “I’ve been working for L’Oreal Paris for more than half of my life.

“It’s been a very glamorous experience and also a dignified experience. Getting older is beautiful. We do not need to feel shame.”

Andie has always felt “inspiration and hope” from the beauty of older women.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “When I was a young model, I remember buying a black and white picture of Georgia O’Keeffe in her late 80s.

“I still go back to that picture and remember how beautiful and dignified I found her face.

“Those kinds of women give me inspiration and hope.”

The ‘Ready or Not’ star also takes inspiration from her and ex-husband Paul Qualley’s three adult children, Justin, Rainey, and Margaret.

She said: “I’m learning so much from the younger generation.

“I think we all lose sight of our value, we all have good days and bad days.

“But my children have always been an inspiration to me when I doubted myself.

“We have each other’s backs. I hope we’ve given them the tools to be powerful, that we’ve taught them to have worth and value.

“They can explore that in a deeper way than we were able to.”