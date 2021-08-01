Facebook is trying to strike a balance in the battle against misinformation.

Nick Clegg - the social network's vice president of global affairs - has suggested no one would want a Silicon valley company to become "absolute truth police".

Speaking in the monthly 'Reimagining American Democracy' interview series, he said: "We cannot eliminate people's right in a free society to express reservations about how the pandemic has been conducted, or at least, by the way, because scientific consensus changes."

The company will remove COVID-19 vaccine information in situations where public health authorities say it could contribute imminent harm to people.

Clegg noted while Facebook can do more, there are downsides to taking down too much content from its platform.

He explained: "We also want to give people real latitude to express their opinions, even if those opinions are not always completely accurate or even if they might cause offense to others.

"We cannot cleanse the internet, and I think no one would want us to pasteurise the content."