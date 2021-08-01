Mary Fitzgerald likes to “kill [trolls] with kindness”.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star can’t resist responding to negative comments on her social media page and loves nothing more than to make the online bullies take back their words.

She said: “Some of the girls get it a lot more but people say stuff that is stupid.

“I will snap back and kill them with kindness and they end up apologising.

“I spend way too long doing it but if something gets under my skin, I’m like, ‘Do you know what? I’m responding!’

“You have to look at trolls and think, ‘You’re unhappy in your life to put someone else down to make you feel better. If you don’t like me, why are you following me?’ “

The 40-year-old real estate agent “geeked out” when ‘Outlander’ actor Sam Heughan sent her a direct message because she’s such a big fan.

She told new! Magazine: “I briefly chatted to someone who I totally geeked out about.

“His name is Sam Heughan and he’s in ‘Outlander’.

“I was obsessed with the show and I did an Instagram Story about it where I was crying and he said, ‘Shut up’.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, babe, guess who just messaged me!’

“He said he’s thinking about coming out here and getting a place, so hopefully I’ll be his realtor.”

Even if Sam doesn’t hire Mary, she has other celebrity clients to keep her busy.

She said: “I have French Montana’s listing. I just sold one for one of the guys on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Well, my buyer bought his home.”