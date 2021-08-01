Airbnb has launched a new Wi-Fi speed testing feature.

The company has introduced an update which means anyone who lists their property can share their internet speeds by running some quick tests which will let customers compare the results while searching for a property.

The announcement reads: "As the growing flexibility to work and live from anywhere continues, being able to determine a listing's Wi-Fi speed before booking is a must-have for digital nomads, remote workers, roadschoolers, traveling families, gamers, and creatives alike.

"Guests want peace of mind that where they're staying can support their connected needs."

Although listings already let owners give their Wi-Fi speed, the build-in tests from M-Lab means users will have more confidence in the claims.

The feature is being rolled out across the US, with a global expansion expected in the coming weeks.