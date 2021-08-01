Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's floor final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old gymnast has pulled out of the event on Monday (02.08.21) but is yet to make a decision whether she will compete in the beam final the following day, which would be her last opportunity to compete at Tokyo 2020.

USA Gymnastics wrote on Twitter: "Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone."

Simone pulled out off the women's team final and individual all-around final to focus on her mental health and also withdrew from the vault and uneven bars finals, which are taking place on Sunday (01.08.21).

The sports star - who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio - has not competed since withdrawing from the team final last week. Biles had her lowest Olympic vault score and admits that she didn't want to carry on after her performance.

She said: "After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.

"I don't trust myself as much any more. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back."

Simone left the arena but later returned to support her United States team-mates as they claimed a silver medal in the event.