Professor Green will tell his son that his cannabis-themed tattoos were inspired by a love of gardening.

The 37-year-old rapper – whose real name is Stephen Manderson – became a first time father in May when his girlfriend Karima McAdams gave birth to their baby Slimane Ray.

And although Green has a well-documented history with marijuana – with his stage name being coined from the nickname he was given when he dealt the drug as a teenager – he has said he won’t be telling his child the full truth behind his cannabis-themed tattoos and song lyrics.

He told The Sun on Sunday’s Biz on Sunday column: “I think I’ll say to him, ‘Daddy used to be a rapper, his name was Professor Green’. It will begin there.

“The initial explanation will probably be around horticulture. We have a book in our bathroom, a children’s story about marijuana called It’s Just A Plant.

“I don’t know if I’m going to let him read that or not, but it won’t be one of his first books. I think we’ll stick to Peter Rabbit for a while.”

Earlier this month, Green admitted he had no “experience” with children until he had his son, and was left unsure of what to do.

He said: “I started the unlikely dads club because of it.

“I didn’t really know my head from my a*** when he first arrived if I’m honest because I’ve not had any experience with children.

“Really, the first trial that I had with children was Karima’s nephew, who was born shortly after we met.

“But anyway, we have our son now. He’s amazing and it’s been a journey.”

The ‘Lullaby’ hitmaker won’t be putting pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps when he’s older and just wants Slimane to follow a path which makes him happy.

He added: “I would like for him to explore things as he wants to.

“I want him to be secure in himself and feel able to explore whatever it is that he wants to whenever he wants to because I didn’t have that when I was growing up.

“And beyond that, he’s free to do as he pleases.”