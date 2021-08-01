Blake Lively owes her romance with Ryan Reynolds to a Japanese restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 33-year-old actress has been married to the ‘Deadpool’ star since 2012, and has now revealed their relationship began after they took a trip to a Japanese restaurant named O Ya.

The couple took a trip down memory lane over the weekend and revisited the sentimental venue, and Blake took to social media to let her fans know how important the eatery is to her.

She wrote alongside a snap of her husband stood outside the restaurant: “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

And in a second post, Blake noted it has been roughly 10 years since the happy couple – who have daughters James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 21 months, together – first visited the establishment.

Next to a picture of herself and Ryan, she added: “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes.”

Meanwhile, Ryan recently spoke about meeting Blake for the first time while working together on 2011's 'Green Lantern', as he poked fun at the movie and opened up on their whirlwind romance, which led to them tying the knot the following year.

He said: "I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'.

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.

"We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I'll ride with you.

"We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The 44-year-old actor also described their romance as something "out of a fairytale".

He added: "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together'. And we did."