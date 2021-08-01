Ashley Judd has started to walk again following her horrific fall in February.

The 53-year-old actress shattered her leg when she tripped over a tree whilst in the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this year, and on Sunday (01.08.21) she gave an update on Instagram where she revealed she is back on her feet.

And not only has she managed to start walking again, she decided to go for a hike to test how her leg would cope on “uneven surfaces”.

She wrote alongside a series of photos and videos documenting her progress: "Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark

“Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours.

“The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut! (sic)”

Ashley went on to thank the medical team who repaired her injuries, and said she was amazed to be able to move her foot much sooner than any of her doctors had anticipated.

She added: “The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot - if ever - to *begin* to move in one year. In four months to the day, she went blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see! (sic)”

The ‘Double Jeopardy’ star admitted her leg will “never be the same” after her fall, but she is excited for the “fabulous life” she has ahead of her.

She wrote: “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.

“Many of you have been praying for me, and sending me notes. Thank you. I have felt you. I have especially been held by family and my partner. Peace be with you. (sic)”