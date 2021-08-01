Nikki Bella “couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy” than her son Matteo.

The 37-year-old retired professional wrestler welcomed her son into the world with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31 last year, and took to social media over the weekend to gush over the tot in honour of his first birthday.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of herself, Artem, and Matteo: Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo

“This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you!

“You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc (sic)”

Artem, 39, also shared a sweet post to mark his son’s birthday, as he posted many of the same pictures Nikki had done on her own account.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro wrote: “Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much (sic)”

Matteo’s birthday came one day before his cousin Buddy’s first birthday on Sunday (01.08.21), after Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella fell pregnant at the same time and gave birth within 24 hours of each other.

Brie – who has Buddy and daughter Birdie, four, with her husband Daniel Bryan – also posted on social media to mark the several birthdays in her family that have been taking place this week.

She wrote: What a week for birthdays!!!!! Loved getting to celebrate my stepmom @garciaana32, my half brother Ezekiel, my stepdad @mrjohnlaurinaitis and my nephew Matteo!!!

“Come tomorrow my sweet little Buddy will join them all in celebrating his 1st birthday!! Love you all!!! (sic)”