Rebel Wilson is "on the hunt for love".

The 'Isn't It Romantic' star has revealed she has recently bought a home in London and is planning to spend "a lot more" time in the UK capital, increasing her chances of finding a British boyfriend.

Rebel is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizzare column as saying: “I love England. I’ve bought a place in London so I’m sure I’ll be spending a lot more time there in the future.

“I am someone who is established in my career so is definitely on the hunt for love – but it has to be the right person.

"I’ve definitely found some amazing people, it just hasn’t been totally right. I’m still on the hunt."

The 41-year-old actress - who is ready to move on following her split from billionaire Jacob Busch in February - has insisted she is not willing to interact with guys who slide into her DMs.

She said: “Don’t ever DM me, guys, if you’re not someone I follow, because I won’t read it.

“It’s just like opening a gate to things that you don’t know. There could be d*** pics, there could be anything in those DMs.

“I tend to just not look at it because as a human being you get a bit sad if someone writes something mean about you.

“Randoms on the internet don’t really know you so you shouldn’t get offended about what they might say.”

Meanwhile, the comedienne recently revealed she lost weight to boost her chances of getting pregnant.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress has shed more than 65lbs over the last year and although she was initially "offended" that her doctors suggested her fertility would improve if she was slimmer and "healthier", the comments gave her the motivation to tackle her eating habits.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier’.

“I was actually a bit offended. I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy.

"So that’s what started it – that if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance of freezing eggs and having better quality eggs.

“At first it wasn’t even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That’s what kick-started it.”

However, in May, Rebel told her Instagram followers she'd been given some "bad news" about her fertility.

She wrote: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with ... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense ... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds. (sic)"