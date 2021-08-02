Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter has died.

The 30-year-old rapper shared daughter Lauren Maxwell with US dancer Turquoise Miami, who has confirmed the little one's death and paid tribute to her.

Turquoise shared a short clip of Lauren in a swimming pool and she added the caption: "This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip (sic)"

She didn't explain how Lauren had died, but changed her bio to read: "Sorry, I will Not replying to dm’s at this time. (sic)"

Following a performance at Miami's Rolling Loud festival last month, Fetty wrote on his Instagram Story: "LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl. (sic)"

In October, the 'My Way' hitmaker - whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II - took to social media to pay tribute to his brother, Twyshon Depew, after he was shot and killed in New Jersey aged 26.

He wrote on Instagram: "I love you lil bro my twin ... R.I.P ... I failed you bro I’m sorry ... I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s*** never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf (sic)"

And last month, Fetty remembered his sibling on Father's Day.

He posted: "You was new to it but true to it ... happy Father’s Day lil bro ... sai green we got him ...#HoodAngels ... you too Perion I love you big bra ya lil ones aint that lil no more ima pop a bottle for y’all today gang (sic)"