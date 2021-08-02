Natalie Anderson is to star in movie 'Memory'.

The 39-year-old actor will appear opposite Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci, and Guy Pearce in the motion picture, which is directed by Casino Royale's Martin Campbell.

She said: "When I saw who was involved, I thought, 'Crikey, this is a big film,' so of course I said yes.

"I felt so lucky to be working in what has been such a tough time and to be with that calibre of people was just amazing - 2021 is turning out so much better than I could ever have imagined."

Anderson - who previously appeared in soap 'Emmerdale' and TV show 'The Royal - admitted being a movie star was one of her dreams in her 20s.

She added to HELLO! magazine: "I hadn't put it to bed completely, although I never really thought film would be the next step for me at this stage in my life."

Pearce and Bellucci joined the cast of the thriller in April.

Former 'Line of Duty' star Taj Atwal will also appear in the movie alongside Harold Torres and Ray Fearon.

The story follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. When he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organisation, Alex becomes a target and must go after those who want him dead.

FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead (Atwal) and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are tasked with investigating the trail of bodies. This leads them closer to Alex but angering tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci).

Alex has the skills to stay ahead with the crime syndicate and FBI in pursuit, but he is struggling with severe memory loss that affects his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question every action and who he can trust.