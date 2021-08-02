Jack Whitehall has recalled his failed audition for 'Harry Potter'.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor and comic tried out for a role in the blockbuster wizarding franchise when he was just starting out as an actor, but admitted he didn't stand a chance of landing the part because he hadn't even read J.K. Rowling's book.

He told Collider: “I was taken to this audition by my parents and they were like please don’t mess this up this could be a huge career opportunity for you as a child actor."

The 33-year-old star then quipped that he "gave it my best shot and in the end, they decided that Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) was better for the part.”

Jack added: “They started asking me a lot of questions about [the book] and I hadn’t completed the book at that time. That did not play particularly well. I think I started talking about goblins, and elves and stuff like that and got slightly confused.”

Meanwhile, after starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise', the British star has landed another role in 'Robots' alongside Shailene Woodley.

The upcoming comedy from 'Borat' writer Anthony Hides - who will also direct alongside Casper Christensen - is based on a short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley.

Hines said in a statement: "At a time when comedies are needed more than ever, I couldn’t be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie."

The story follows a womaniser and a gold digger teaming up to chase down their robot doppelgangers, who have run away together after falling in love.

Production on the movie is set to get underway in New Mexico in August.

Hines - who wrote 'Borat' and its sequel - has also worked with Sacha Baron Cohen as co-writer on the likes of 'Ali G', 'Bruno', 'The Dictator', 'The Brothers Grimsby' and 'Who Is America?'