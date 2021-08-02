Mel B has alleged her ex-husband video-called their daughter, while women "in thongs" danced around him.

The 46-year-old Spice Girls star claimed in new court documents that she is "increasingly concerned" about her nine-year-old daughter Madison's safety and the "parenting decisions" made by her former husband Stephen Belafonte."

Mel and Stephen, 46, became locked in a bitter custody dispute over Madison when they split in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. Mel is based in Leeds with her other two daughters, while Stephen is in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun newspaper, Mel - who has joint custody of Madison with Stephen - told an LA court: "Stephen is working constantly, leaving our daughter in the care of third-parties for extended times and through the days and nights.”

She added that she has been "ignored and lied to [by Stephen - whose actions] call into question who is secretly caring for and around Madison".

And Mel alleged that Madison has been left in the care of an “associate” of Lorraine Gilles - their former nanny who claimed she had been involved in threesomes with the pair during their marriage.

The judge ordered Stephen to notify Mel of Madison's whereabouts while he is away and set a timetable for Madison's visits to the UK to see her mother.