Country star Brett Young and his wife Taylor Mills have welcomed their second child into the world.

The 'In Case You Didn't Know' hitmaker and his spouse have become proud parents to another baby girl, just 20 months after their first tot, Presley Elizabeth, was born.

The couple's newest addition to their brood is called Rowan Marie and arrived on July 21.

Alongside an adorable snap of the little one wrapped in a pink bow, Brett wrote: "Rowan Marie Young. 7-21-21. I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends. (sic)"

The 40-year-old music star - who tied the knot with Taylor in 2018 - then gushed over the women in his life being "superheroes".

He added: "FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs’ -Daddy (sic)"

Meanwhile, Brett recently opened up about how fatherhood has made him appreciate the smaller things in life.

Speaking in June, he said: "My favourite thing about being a dad has actually been watching Presley experience the world.

"I feel like I didn't know how jaded I was becoming with everyday things whether it be nature or a bird flying by. The things you get used to or see so many times like, oh there's a bird, but she's like cracking up and chasing it across the sky.

"Seeing the world through a one-year-old's eyes and watching the joy they get from the things I didn't even realise I was taking for granted."