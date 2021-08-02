Brooklyn Beckham is hoping to land his own cooking show.

The 22-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of his social media videos showing him rustling up various treats in the kitchen by launching his own online food series on YouTube or Facebook, and he's signed a deal with digital talent expert Kai Gayoso to help with his ambition.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brooklyn's got a real flair in the kitchen and the tutorials he has posted on Instagram have received great feedback.

"Brooklyn takes real pride in his cooking and has been given some handy hints and tips by Gordon Ramsay, who is a close friend of the family.

"It's all incredibly exciting and Victoria and David are thrilled."

Brooklyn missed out on a recent chance to further hone his culinary skills when his dad David treated two of his other children, Romeo, 18, and nine-year-old Harper to a private masterclass with French chef Raymond Blanc in London.

Brooklyn will be hoping to land a big pay day for any cooking show as he's now got more bills to pay after recently splashing out more than $10 million on a new home with fiancee Nicola Peltz.

The couple bought a 7,000 square foot residence in Beverly Hills, California - which is located just a short distance from where Brooklyn lived as a child with his family when his dad played for Los Angeles Galaxy - last month.

According to reports, the abode - which offers stunning views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills - was only built a year ago and as well as having five bedrooms, it also boasts a luxury kitchen, pool, spa, wine cellar and other amenities.