'Icarus' has been delayed until November.

The upcoming sci-fi survival game from DayZ creator Dean Hall's RocketWerkz studio has been pushed back a few months so that team can give it "more love" as well as an expanded beta test period.

On the title's official steam page, they wrote: "We’ve made the decision to delay Icarus’ launch until November to ensure the game is the best it can be for our players, and we’re introducing a longer Beta which you can play from 28 August.

"Our team is committed to providing the best experience for our players at launch.

"We’ve been keeping a close eye on the state of our development builds and have decided that we want to give Icarus more love by delaying the game, and improving upon our Beta process by spreading it across multiple weekends, with each having a specific focus.

"A plus side of this also means reducing Beta fatigue for our players.

"We acknowledge that this news may not be what you wanted to hear, but we are confident it will lead to the best possible Icarus launch!"

All pre-orders will include access to beta weekends from 28 August through to November 6/7.

They added: "We plan to accommodate multiple time zones and will confirm exact start times closer to 28 August.

"Anyone who pre-orders Icarus before its launch will gain access to the Beta, and pre-orders can be refunded at any time no matter how long you have played the Beta for."