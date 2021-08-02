Respawn bans 'dashboarding' cheats on Apex Legends

Respawn banned over 2,000 'Apex Legends' players in one morning for "dashboarding".

The studio targeted cheaters who exploited the title by forcefully shutting down the game after losing a match in order to avoid losing any RP.

However, Conor Ford - who is in charge of security at the developer - revealed action has been taken with the majority of the accounts banned on Friday (30.08.21) playing on PlayStation 4.

He revealed: "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm.

"Breakdown is as follows:

"PC -44

"PS4- 1,965

"Switch- 15

"Xbox- 62"

While he acknowledge the ban "sucks" for those hit by it, he urged them to "come back next time" and play the game properly.

He added: "These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse.

"Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played. (sic)"