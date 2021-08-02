Respawn banned over 2,000 'Apex Legends' players in one morning for "dashboarding".

The studio targeted cheaters who exploited the title by forcefully shutting down the game after losing a match in order to avoid losing any RP.

However, Conor Ford - who is in charge of security at the developer - revealed action has been taken with the majority of the accounts banned on Friday (30.08.21) playing on PlayStation 4.

He revealed: "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm.

"Breakdown is as follows:

"PC -44

"PS4- 1,965

"Switch- 15

"Xbox- 62"

While he acknowledge the ban "sucks" for those hit by it, he urged them to "come back next time" and play the game properly.

He added: "These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse.

"Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played. (sic)"