Google has confirmed the oldest Android devices will no longer be able to use their sign-ins from next month.

The functionality for apps like Gmail or YouTube is stopping on September 27 - although they will be able to be accessed through the web browser - for devices running Android 2.3.7 or earlier.

Google said: "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021.

"If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

"If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device."

On its support page, the company continued: "You will be able to sign into your account with a newer Android version (3.0 or newer).

"If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so.

"If you cannot update your device to a newer Android version (3.0+), you can try to log into your Google account on your device’s web browser.

"You can still use some Google services when logged into Google on your device’s web browser."