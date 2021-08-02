Russell Crowe will direct 'Poker Face'.

The Oscar-winning actor has now been tapped to helm the new flick, in which he will also star as a tech billionaire caught up in a risky card game.

Russell will be joined in the movie by Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA – a long-time friend of the 'Gladiator' star. It has been reported that Elsa will play a glamourous croupier although Liam and RZA's roles are yet to be revealed.

Filming is currently taking place in Sydney's Fox Studios under strict Covid guidelines, with the Australian city expected to remain in lockdown until the end of the month.

The original script was set in Miami but it is believed that Russell pushed producers Arclight Films to move the setting to Sydney so the film could showcase the city's landmarks. The movie is also reported to include a car chase across the city.

Russell previously directed the drama 'The Water Diviner' in 2014.

The 57-year-old actor is also starring in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

Russell had been spotted on set with other cast members and revealed earlier that he was due to wrap filming and disclosed who his character was.

He told an Australian radio station: "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in 'Thor 4'.

"It's my last day of Zeus-ing about."

The motion picture will be directed by Taika Waititi and will see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the titular Norse God.