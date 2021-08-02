Tinashe learned the importance of self-care from her physical therapist mom.

The 'Slumber Party' singer - who has launched the Good Hair Days Kit with Eva NYC - has said "maintaining good health practices" is vital on "those intense, strenuous workdays" and her mother always makes sure she is "taped for support".

She said: "My mom is a physical therapist, which is nice because she's always making sure I am taped up for support.

"I'm big on massages, stretching, Epson salt baths, and maintaining good health practices between those intense, strenuous workdays."

The 28-year-old star - who is set to release her sixth studio album, '333', on Friday (06.08.21) - has also shared how she maintains her luscious locks on busy workdays, and she swears by her Freshen Up dry shampoo and priming mist for a quick fix.

She told Byrdie.com: "I change hairstyles a lot, and I love the primer.

"When I don't want to do a full wash day, the [Freshen Up] dry shampoo is super convenient because it doesn't spray on white but still keeps my hair feeling clean."

All of the products are cruelty-free and "super sustainable", which is extremely important to the 'Superlove' singer.

Tinashe added: "I love that Eva NYC is super sustainable, cruelty-free, and vegan.

"They check many boxes that are important to me."