Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been made a brand ambassador for Bulgari.

The 39-year-old actress - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - has revealed the main reason she accepted the offer from the Italian luxury goods brand was because of their work with children's charity Save The Children.

In a statement, she said: "I endeavour to align myself with brands that recognise their immense social responsibility. Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work."

The 'Baywatch' star joining the Bulgari family comes days after Eiza Gonzalez was announced as the first Latin American ambassador for the brand.

The 'Baby Driver' actress is set to appear in ads in the US for Bulgari and admitted she is "grateful" to be able to represent "Latinas around the world".

She said: “While growing up, it was really hard to find women who looked like me in ads or billboards. So the fact that young Latinas around the world can see an immigrant woman like them be part of a family like Bulgari and feel represented is what matters to me. I am grateful for Bulgari’s active choice of choosing diversity and I’m excited to venture with them in expanding the conversation and inspiring new generations to follow their dreams. It’s an absolute honour."

The 31-year-old Mexican star wants to show that "the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted" through her work with the brand.

She added: "Our culture is so special. Latin America is rich in culture, optimism, celebration of tradition and the epitome of hard work. It’s about passing along knowledge from one generation to the next. I’m here thanks to the hard work of my family and trailblazing women dedicating their lives to expand and breaking boundaries. I hope that as a brand ambassador and through the work I get to do over the next few years, it will show that the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted not only as an actress but as an advocate, producer and a fierce believer in championing our culture."